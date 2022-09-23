UK police arrest alleged ‘GTA VI’ hacker

Police in the UK have arrested a 17-year-old suspected hacker. the arrest is connected to the Rockstar Games hack that led to a . The individual may have been involved with an intrusion on as well.

According to journalist Matthew Keys’ sources, the arrest is the result of an investigation involving the City of London Police, the UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit and the FBI. that the police and/or the FBI will reveal more details about the arrest later today. The City of London Police told The Hamden Journal it had “no further information to share at this stage.”

The GTA VI leak is unquestionably one of the biggest in video game history. Last weekend, the hacker shared a trove of footage from a test build of the game, which is one of the most hotly anticipated titles around. Rockstar, which tends to keep a tight lid on its development process, that the leak was legitimate. It said the incident won’t impact work on the game and that it will “properly introduce” fans to the next title in the blockbuster series once it’s ready.

Uber was also subject to a this month. The company that the hacker in question didn’t access user accounts but, as of Monday, it was still trying to determine the impact of the intrusion. Uber also noted reports suggesting that the same person or group might have been responsible for the Rockstar hack. In addition, it said the perpetrator may be connected to the Lapsus$ hacking group.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Oxfordshire, where one of the leaders of Lapsus$ is said to live. In March, reported that a 16-year-old from Oxford (who may have had a birthday since then) had been identified by researchers and hackers as having ties to the group. That same month, City of London Police with alleged ties to Lapsus$, but it wasn’t confirmed if the Oxford teen was among them. Lapsus$ has also targeted the likes of , Okta and .