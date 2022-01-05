Ubisoft’s game subscription service is coming to Xbox consoles

is its game subscription service to . Ubisoft+ is currently available on PC and cloud gaming services like . Subscribers can access more than 100 Ubisoft titles (as well as DLC and monthly bonuses) for a monthly fee. The lineup includes titles like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic.

The publisher didn’t provide a timeline for bringing to Xbox. Nor has it revealed pricing. The PC-only subscription is $15 and a PC and cloud plan is $18 per month. It’s unclear whether Ubisoft will offer a console-only plan.

When Ubisoft+ does arrive on Xbox consoles, it will join a subscription service from a rival publisher. EA Play, formerly known as EA Access, has been on Xbox (and PlayStation since 2019). and subscribers can access EA Play titles at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft’s will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass when it . Along with up to two teammates, you can take on hordes of aliens in the tactical shooter, which is based on a Rainbow Six Siege mode called Outbreak. Siege is already available on Xbox Game Pass and via cloud gaming on Game Pass Ultimate, and it’s coming to PC Game Pass on January 20th as well.