Ubisoft’s Division Day event reveals plans for Heartland, mobile & more

Fans of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, the loot-shooter Ubisoft launched in March 2019, will want to tune in at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT for a “Division Day” broadcast showcasing what that game, and its cousins, will have in store over the coming year.

You can follow it all via Ubisoft’s Twitch account. Today’s stream will reveal the content roadmap for the game’s fifth year, as well as plans for The Division Resurgence, the mobile-only adaptation of the franchise. The Division Heartland, the console-based, free-to-play sequel that was announced in 2021, will also feature in the program of events.

Heartland has been billed as a “new perspective on [The Division’s] universe in a new setting,” namely, what happened to small-town America after the Dollar Flu/Green Poison ripped through New York and Washington, the scenes of the first two Division video games.

Folks will also get a glimpse of how the next chapter of The Division’s post-pandemic narrative plays out, not only on newer console hardware, but also in a setting without the landmarks and visual familiarity of D.C. or the Big Apple.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, in development at Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment, does not yet have a confirmed release date or window.