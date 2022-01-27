Ubisoft will shut down ‘Hyper Scape’ on April 28th

Ubisoft is discontinuing development on Hyper Scape. On Thursday, the company it will shut down the game on April 28th. “We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey,” Ubisoft said. “We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”

Well I think the name kind of gave away what would happen. The hype escaped — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 27, 2022

Ubisoft launched Hyper Scape in the , claiming at the time the title would bring fresh ideas to the crowded battle royal market. However, it struggled almost immediately to capture the attention of people who were already content playing games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends. Following a , Ubisoft admitted Hyper Scape “.” To its credit, the company didn’t give up on the game immediately, and it tried to salvage it with additional content. Clearly, however, those efforts weren’t enough.

It also doesn’t seem like Hyper Scape’s struggles have fazed Ubisoft’s desire to create a successful battle royale title. In the upcoming , the company is working on at least one new game in the genre. There are also rumors the recently announced is a battle royale. As they say, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try and try again.