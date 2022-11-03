Ubisoft unveils three 2023 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLCs

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is not only one of the best strategy games in recent memory, it’s one of the best games of the year. And it seems Ubisoft is looking to continue its success into 2023, as the publisher has three DLC expansions planned throughout 2023.

The game’s first DLC is the only one that has an official title. “The Tower of Doooom” is described as a “new combat game mode” and features the creepy robot Rabbid that gives you some of the base game’s harder side content. The image shows Mario, Edge, and Rabbid Peach, but there’s nothing to suggest that these are the only heroes players will have access to. This first DLC will launch in “early 2023” and is exclusive to those who own the game’s season pass.

There are fewer details about the second and third DLCs, although they sound more intriguing than the tower. The second DLC’s description reads: “Heroes confront a mysterious foe on a new, enchanting planet.” It shows an image of a character that looks very similar to Edge — potentially a Spark Hunter — who is being trailed by a Bob-Omb. They appear to be in a jungle area, which is certainly a new aesthetic for the game. This DLC is set to launch in the middle of next year.

Image: Ubisoft/Nintendo

The final DLC, slated for late 2023, is easily the most exciting for older fans. Why? Because it’s the one with Rayman in it. The description here says that the DLC will allow players to control Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Mario, and, of course, Rayman himself. This seems similar to the Donkey Kong DLC for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which also only allowed players to control a select group of heroes.

The season pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will run you $29.99, and is the only way to get the “Tower of Doooom” expansion. The season pass is already included in the Gold Edition of the game if you’ve picked it up already or plan to get it for loved ones this holiday.