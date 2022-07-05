Ubisoft to shut down multiplayer for older games, including Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, the first game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise to feature multiplayer, will see its online services shut down on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in September, its publisher Ubisoft has announced. It’s part of a collection of over a dozen games that will see their online elements discontinued that month, which means players won’t be able to play their multiplayer components, access their online features, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or install and access downloadable content.

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft’s help page reads. With Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood having originally released in November 2010, it’s had almost 12 years of online support. But it’s always sad to see a piece of gaming history become inaccessible, especially given the game’s multiplayer element was missing from its remaster on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

After almost 12 years of support

Alongside Brotherhood, the online services associated with 2011’s Assassin’s Creed Revelations on PS3 and Xbox 360 are also being shut down, as well as 2012’s Assassin’s Creed 3 on PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. Confusingly, Ubisoft also lists Assassin’s Creed II as another game whose online elements (on PS3 and PC) are shutting down in September, although a separate help page says its online services on PC shut down previously in June 2021. We’ve contacted Ubisoft for clarification.

2013’s Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, which also featured a multiplayer element, appears to be unaffected by the shutdowns.

Other games set to have their online services decommissioned across various platforms this September include Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3’s 2012 release, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Prince of Persia the Forgotten Sands, Rayman Legends, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist. For a full list of games, check out Ubisoft’s help page.