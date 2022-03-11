Ubisoft says it experienced a ‘cyber security incident’

Ubisoft experienced a “cyber security incident” last week that temporarily disrupted some games, systems, and services, the company reported Thursday. Ubisoft said it believes that “at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident” and says that games and services are now “functioning normally.” Out of caution, the company also “initiated a company-wide password reset.”

News of the incident arrives amid a recent wave of high-profile hacks. Nvidia confirmed on March 1st that it was hacked and said that the hackers are leaking employee credentials and proprietary information. Samsung said on March 7th that hackers stole internal company data and source code for Galaxy devices. The LAPSUS$ hacking group has taken responsibility for those two breaches. It’s unclear if the group was involved in any way with the Ubisoft security incident, though we’ve asked Ubisoft if it is aware of a connection.