Ubisoft reveals Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, a F2P mobile game

The next game in Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division series is for mobile devices. Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, announced on Wednesday, is a “canon opus,” the publisher said in a statement. The free-to-play third-person shooter will launch later on for Android and iOS devices.

The Division Resurgence’s announcement trailer says the game will be “a AAA experience featuring a new storyline set in a massive urban open world.” The game’s story will put players in the role of “the legendary first wave of [Strategic Homeland Division] agents,” and will give them “a unique perspective of the events around The Division 1 & 2.”

Ubisoft first mentioned The Division would come to mobile platforms back in 2021 when it announced The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game for consoles and PC. Heartland is still in development and has no launch date, though it is expected by the end of Ubisoft’s next fiscal year, in March 2023.

The series, the newest in Ubisoft’s 20-year-old stable of Tom Clancy franchises, began in 2016 with The Division, in which a fictional homeland security agency fights to restore order to a New York City ravaged by a deadly and fast-spreading pandemic. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 moved the series to Washington, D.C. in the summer following the events of the first game. A premium expansion for The Division 2 took players back to New York for a new set of story missions. All were developed by Massive Entertainment.

Massive is currently at work on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an adaptation of James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi movie Avatar. The Sweden-based studio is also working on an untitled Star Wars game.



A “team manifesto” posted Tuesday did not mention which studio is developing The Division Resurgence. “Our objective in bringing the Division universe to mobile is to enable more people worldwide to enjoy this open world experience whenever and wherever they want,” the statement said. “We feel very lucky that the mobile market has evolved to the point where we can develop such an ambitious game.”

The trailer says Resurgence will see the same gameplay staples for which the first two console games were known. “Collect & upgrade tons of gears & weapons,” it says, and players can choose a character specialization, and switch it, through their campaign. The game will feature solo and cooperative PvE play, both story-based missions and open-world encounters.

The Division Resurgence is the third AAA shooter with a mobile version either announced or launched in the past four months. Apex Legends Mobile launched in mid-May, and in March, Activision revealed plans to bring Call of Duty Warzone to mobile devices.

Ubisoft did not give a launch date or window for Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence. It will soon stage a closed alpha test, and it’s taking registration requests right now. Players must have either an Android or an iOS device, take a short survey, and accept a non-disclosure agreement. Ubisoft also did not specify when the closed alpha would take place.