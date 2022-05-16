Ubisoft Plus subscription services heading to PlayStation consoles

Ubisoft announced on Monday that the company would be bringing its games subscription service to the PlayStation platform sometime in the near future. Ubisoft Plus is currently available on Windows PC, Google’s Stadia service, and on Amazon Luna. It will also be coming soon to Xbox consoles. The subscription service gives players access to over 100 games from across Ubisoft’s franchises and starts at $14.99 per month.

The subscription will give PlayStation users in particular access to popular console versions of games like Rainbow Six Extraction and Immortals Fenyx Rising. A standard PC subscription currently costs $14.99 per month. A more expensive version, called the Multi Access subscription, gives consumers access to a similar catalog across multiple devices via cloud gaming services Amazon Luna and Google Stadia. It costs $17.99 per month.

Ubisoft also announced an additional special subscription for PlayStation users called Ubisoft Plus Classics, set to launch May 24. You can view the full list on Ubisoft’s website, but some games that will be bundled as a part of that service include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division, and For Honor.