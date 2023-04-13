Ubisoft Plus is now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Ubisoft Plus, the publisher’s monthly subscription offering its back catalog on an all-you-can-eat basis, is now available on Xbox consoles, Microsoft announced on Thursday. A membership costs $17.99 a month.

Xbox access comes under the sub’s top-level Multi Access plan, which includes access to Ubisoft’s catalog on Amazon Luna and on Windows PC through the Ubisoft Connect platform. Players who have already subscribed at the Multi Access level and want to play Ubisoft games on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X just need to connect their Xbox Live account to Ubisoft Plus.

An accompanying news release from Ubisoft on Thursday said Ubisoft Plus Multi Access would support cross-platform progression and game saves “for a select number of titles,” which were not specified. Xbox Wire has the complete list of games in the Ubisoft Plus library.

Ubisoft’s statement also said subscribers would “have access to premium editions of upcoming releases,” though it wasn’t clear if it was talking about same-day launches of entirely new titles.

Ubisoft Plus launched in September 2019. It is available to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, but only through PlayStation Plus’ new Extra and Premium subscription tiers.

The service somewhat resembles the nine-year-old EA Play subscription, which is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, the top tier of that console membership. Like EA Play, Ubisoft Plus offers subscribers a 10% discount on in-game purchases.