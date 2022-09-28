Ubisoft once again delays ‘Skull and Bones,’ a game which will surely come out eventually

has once again delayed its long, long-awaited pirate sim Skull and Bones. Last we heard, the game was scheduled to hit Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Steam, Epic Games Store, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft Connect . That’s no longer the case, as the publisher has pushed back the release date to March 9th.

“We’re very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire,” the company . “To give you the best possible experience we’ve decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that.”

Skull and Bones was already four years behind schedule. We had our and it was supposed to be out the following year. However, Ubisoft went back to the drawing board when the game was already deep into development to turn it into a more realistic pirating experience.

While the news of yet another delay will come as a disappointment to those who’ve already been waiting five years for the game, you still might be able to get your hands on it before March. Ubisoft is planning to run an open beta of Skull and Bones. It will share more details soon.