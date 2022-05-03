Ubisoft Montreal takes helm on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is now being led by Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind the original title. The change was announced Tuesday, on the official Prince of Persia Twitter account.

The statement reads, in part: “This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready.”

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was originally announced in September 2020 for an expected 2021 release date. The game would be delayed twice, once from January to March, and then again indefinitely.

Anna Koul, then producer on the Sands of Time project, said that the title would be a faithful adaptation of the 2003 action-adventure title, where the titular Prince finds himself pitted against the plans of an evil Vizier alongside Farah, a young princess. “It’s just, we have given it a good bit more flavor, more enhancement,” she said.

This announcement suggests that Ubisoft is placing a priority on getting the Sands of Time project back on track; Ubisoft Montreal is an experienced studio and the developer behind the original platformer. There still is no release date, so fans will have to wait to see more of what this remake has — and when they might get to play it.