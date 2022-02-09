Ubisoft is reportedly making a stealth-focused game based on ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’

Ubisoft reportedly plans to repurpose an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion into a standalone release. According to Bloomberg, the company is working on a game codenamed “Rift.” What started life as DLC for the latest entry in the company’s long-running historical franchise apparently morphed into a full game sometime late last year.

Per Bloomberg, the game will star Basim Ibn Ishaq (pictured above), a character that appears in Valhalla. What’s more, it won’t be a massive open-world game and will instead focus more on stealth gameplay. Ubisoft may release Rift either this year or in 2023.

According to Bloomberg, Ubisoft made the decision to repurpose the expansion to fill out its near-term release schedule. The company plans to release Rift before , the project that’s supposed to turn the franchise into a live online service like GTA Online. As the outlet notes, several Ubisoft projects have struggled in recent years. We haven’t seen since 2018, and exactly a year ago this month, Ubisoft . And we may not see those release anytime soon either. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is reportedly stuck in pre-production after five years of development.