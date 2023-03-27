Ubisoft has pulled out of E3 2023

You can add Ubisoft to the list of companies that won’t be attending the first in-person E3 in four years. Before this week, it was one of the few major publishers to come out in support of the revamped event. On Monday, however, Ubisoft it would not be at the tradeshow, and would instead host its own event at around the same time.

“E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said. “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

There are no two ways about it, Ubisoft’s withdrawal from E3, particularly less than three months before the show is set to return on , raises serious questions about its near and long-term prospects. Earlier this month, Microsoft it would not have a presence on the E3 show floor. Before that, Nintendo it would not attend the event at all. Sony has yet to state whether it will be at E3 2023. Based on its recent attendance record, the company is likely to be a no-show at this year’s conference.