Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to 2023 or 2024

Ubisoft has delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from a 2022 release window to sometime in 2023 or 2024, the company announced as part of its Q1 earnings on Thursday (pdf). The delay keeps up with something of a tradition for Avatar properties to get pushed.

The company first announced it was working on a new Avatar game in 2017, and it debuted the first trailer in 2021. It seems likely that Ubisoft’s plan was to release Frontiers of Pandora this year to coincide with the December debut of Avatar: The Way of Water, but now, we’ll be waiting until 2023 at the earliest to explore Pandora in Ubisoft’s game.

In its earnings report, Ubisoft also said that it will reveal the “future of the Assassin’s Creed brand” in September and that it has pushed “a smaller unannounced premium game” that was set to be released in 2022 or 2023 to 2023 or 2024. This year, the company is still set to release Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on October 20th and the pirate simulator Skull and Bones on November 8th.