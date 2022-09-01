Ubisoft confirms ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage,’ a stand-alone title in the Middle East

After plenty of leaks, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next entry in its long-running series. More details are expected to drop during the Ubisoft Forward event September 10th, but for now we can gleam some tidbits from the announcement image. It shows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character from the recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, leaping with his hidden blade in front of the Palace of the Golden Gate in Baghdad (via Polygon).

That lines up with previous leaks around the game’s setting, which also indicated that Mirage would be a return to stealth gameplay for the series. The new title was originally intended to be DLC for Valhalla, but Bloomberg reports that it was later transformed into a standalone experience to fill out Ubisoft’s release schedule. No matter its conception, it’s nice to see the series return to its Middle Eastern roots. Being a super-powered killing machine in Origins and Valhalla is fun and all, but it’s far from the methodical and less action-heavy gameplay of the earlier AC games (especially the under-rated Origins).