Ubisoft announces Hyper Scape will shut down in April

Ubisoft has announced that development on Hyper Scape will come to an end. In a short blog post addressed to the community, the company wrote that development on the free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter will cease and the game will be shut down on April 28.

“We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28th,” the company wrote. “We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”

Released in 2020, the futuristic battle royale shooter marked Ubisoft’s attempt to break into the genre made popular by such titles as PUBG: Battlegrounds, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. Hyper Scape supported up to 99 consecutive players and was designed with an emphasis on loot collecting and character customization, as well as shooting.

The game experienced a slow start following its launch, with Ubisoft Montreal vowing to “take action” following the release of its second season in October 2020. Despite these efforts, the game was unable to amass a large audience.