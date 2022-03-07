Ubisoft and Take-Two are the latest game companies to halt sales in Russia

More major gaming companies are joining the boycott against Russia, with and putting business on hold amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Ubisoft updated in which it expressed support for and its team members based there to note it’s pausing sales in Russia.

Take-Two, meanwhile, has stopped sales of games and ended marketing support in Russia and Belarus. The publisher also told it’s preventing people in the two countries from installing its games. That includes , which is believed to be the third most-popular game in Russia behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, based on monthly active users.

Since the invasion began, many notable gaming companies have withdrawn from Russia, including , , and . Sony also Gran Turismo 7 from its Russian storefront just as the game was released elsewhere, while halted Switch eShop payments.

Other major companies have ended or limited services and sales in Russia, including , , , , , internet backbone provider and . has stopped shipping products to the country, while has suspended all sales there.