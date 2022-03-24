Uber will soon offer NYC yellow cabs via the app

has struck a deal that will soon allow folks in New York City to through its app. The city’s 14,000 taxi drivers will be able to from Uber users through apps like Curb and .

This is Uber’s first citywide partnership of this nature in the US. It expects the integrations to be up and running this spring. Passengers will pay around the same as they would for Uber X rides, the company told , with Uber and its partners taking a cut of the fare. Taxi drivers will be able to see their estimated earnings before deciding whether to accept a trip.

The move could help remedy Uber’s shortage of drivers and tackle the while helping cab drivers find more fares. It could be an uneasy alliance, however, given that the taxi industry has in the past. The Hamden Journal has contacted the New York Taxi Workers Alliance — which represents 21,000 yellow cab, ride-sharing and other drivers — for comment.