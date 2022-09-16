Uber says ‘no evidence’ user accounts were compromised in hack

Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Uber says there is “no evidence” that any of its users’ private information was compromised in a breach of its internal computer systems. All of the company’s products, including its ride-hail and Uber Eats food delivery services, are currently “operational,” Uber said in a new statement Friday afternoon.

The hack, which was discovered early Friday morning, forced the company to take several of its internal systems offline. Uber is continuing to investigate how a hacker, who claims to be 18 years old, was able to gain administrator access to the company’s internal tools, including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

Those internal software tools were taken offline yesterday afternoon as “a precaution” and started to come back…

