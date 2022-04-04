Two top Truth Social execs resign from the company

Two executives building former President Donald Trump’s alternative social networking platform Truth Social have left the company, according to a new report from Reuters.

Chief technology officer Josh Adams and head of product development Billy Boozer both resigned from their roles less than a year after joining Trump’s social media venture. Their departures come following the Truth Social app’s disastrous debut on February 20th, a launch plagued by technical glitches and a 13-hour outage.

More than a month after launch, the service has shown little improvement. New users are still being put on an ever-expanding million-person or more waitlist to join the app. Trump has only ever posted to the network once.

As of publication, it’s unclear whether Truth Social has found replacements for the resigning executives or if they’re working at the company in different roles. Adams, Boozer, and the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The The Hamden Journal.

Trump touted his own social network app shortly after he was banned from Twitter in January 2021 as a result of the January 6th riots at the US Capitol. First, Trump launched a blog on his campaign website styled to look like a Twitter feed. He was later courted by other alternative social platforms, like Parler and Gettr, to join their companies exclusively. Trump declined those offers, and TMTG joined the parent company of Rumble, a free speech YouTube alternative, through the company’s SPAC.

At launch, Truth skyrocketed into the top-downloaded app on Apple’s App Store for social networking. But only a few weeks later, the “censorship free” Twitter clone has slipped into the 28th most popular spot, despite all of the hype around the app from the Trump wing of the Republican Party. Apptopia, an analytics firm, recently reported that Truth peaked at 170,000 downloads a day and are down to around 8,000 now.

In February, Devin Nunes, former House member and head of TMTG, told Fox News that Truth social would not be “fully operational” until the end of March. The company has yet to make any announcements regarding its official launch and Google Play Store apps as of the first week of April.