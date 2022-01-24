The Hamden Journal

Two new RuneScape tabletop games coming in 2022

Two new RuneScape tabletop games coming in 2022

Two tabletop games based on RuneScape will launch later this year. Jagex, the developer behind RuneScape, has partnered with Steamforged Games to create a RuneScape board game and a RuneScape tabletop role-playing game. Both games will dive into the fantasy world of Gielinor and the lore of RuneScape. The board game will launch on Kickstarter later in 2022, while the tabletop RPG will head straight to stores.

The board game is designed for one to five players and focuses on a quest-based campaign. Some of the mechanics include crafting equipment, cooking recipes, and interacting with NPCs.

The tabletop RPG, meanwhile, will be a fully illustrated, hardcover book with rules for players to create their own RuneScape inspired campaigns. The press release also notes that the RuneScape TTRPG will be “fully compatible with the fifth edition ruleset of the world’s favourite roleplaying tabletop game.”

RuneScape launched in 2001. Originally a browser-based game, RuneScape is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.