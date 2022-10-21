Two ‘Mario Party’ games are coming to Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pack

On November 2nd, the original Mario Party game and its sequel will be available on Nintendo’s Switch Online service. The games were first released in the late 90’s for the N64 and feature board games with various themes that you can play together with up to four friends. Like with every board game, you roll a dice to advance. At the end of each turn, you play a mini-game — some of them are are solo games, but others make you cooperate with or play against friends. Or CPU-powered bots… in case you don’t have anybody to play with. The first Mario Party has 56 different mini-games you can play, while the second one has 65, including duel mini-games that weren’t available in the debut title.

Although these two will be available on the service within a couple of weeks, Nintendo has lined up several more N64 games for addition. In 2023, the gaming giant will add Mario Party 3 to Switch Online’s selection, along with Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2, which are strategy games that don’t have storylines. Since all the titles we’ve mentioned so far were originally released for N64, that means you’ll need a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription to be able to access them. The tier will set you back $50 for an individual membership. That’s just a bit more than $4 a month, which is also what the basic subscription costs, except you’ll have to pay for a year-long membership at once.