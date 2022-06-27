Two day One Piece celebration promises lots of news

Coinciding with the world premiere of One Piece Film: Red in Japan, Bandai Namco and Toei Animation are hosting a two day One Piece 25th anniversary celebration event, livestreamed on YouTube.

Everything One Piece will be covered, ranging from the manga and anime series to the movie and game. The event is scheduled to begin in the early morning of July 22 to celebrate the One Piece Film: Red premiere in Japan, and featuring some of the cast, like Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy) and Akemi Okamura (Nami).

The second part of the celebration begins at 9 p.m. EDT on July 22. News on all pieces of the franchise, including the One Piece manga that’s currently on a month-long break and Bandai Namco’s upcoming One Piece , a JPRG based on the anime and manga. Bandai Namco debuted some gameplay for the game earlier in June; it doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s expected this year.

A live-action Netflix adaptation is also in the works, produced in partnership with Tomorrow Studios. It’s starring Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Luffy, Mackenyu Arata (Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Zoro, and Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami. One Piece fans last got a look at the adaptation during Netflix’s Geeked Week. One Piece’s celebration announcement, via YouTube, didn’t specifically call out the show, so it’s unclear if we’ll see more of that during the July event.