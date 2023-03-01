Twitter’s timeline just isn’t loading right now

Twitter seems to be having difficulties, with users reporting that the site’s timeline isn’t loading on either the web or mobile apps.

The site itself is still accessible, as are individual accounts and the ability to send new tweets. But trying to load a timeline — whether “For You” or “Following”— just isn’t working. There’s been a spike of reports for the site on DownDetector, and users on Twitter are reporting broken timelines in the US, UK, and elsewhere. Oddly, it seems that lists (curated groups of users) do still work, so try that if your feed isn’t otherwise loading.

Here’s what Twitter currently looks like for most people. What’s happening? Well, we don’t know.

Welcome to Twitter! Hope you like nothing! Image: The The Hamden Journal

There’s been no word on the outage so far from Twitter Support, but the site has been increasingly glitchy since Elon Musk’s takeover and widespread layoffs. The company itself seems to be slowly falling apart, with reports of internal tools like Slack and Jira shutting down without warning, leaving employees to take unscheduled days off.