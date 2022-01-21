Twitter’s security leads are leaving the company

is continuing to revamp the company’s leadership. After removing the chiefs of engineering and design last month, Agrawal is bringing in new leaders for the security team.

The company confirmed to that former head of security Peiter Zatko has departed, while chief information security officer Rinki Sethi will leave Twitter in the coming weeks. Agrawal is said to have told employees this week that the personnel decisions were made after “an assessment of how the organization was being led and the impact on top priority work.”

Twitter , who’s known as “Mudge” in the hacker community, in November 2020 in the wake of that compromised . He previously worked at DARPA, Google and Stripe, and was a member of hacker group Cult of the Dead Cow in the ’90s.

Sethi, a former IBM vice president of information security, also joined the company in the wake of the July 2020 Bitcoin hack. According to the Times, Twitter’s head of privacy engineering Lea Kissner is taking over Sethi’s former position on an interim basis.

Agrawal, who was previously chief technical officer, has wasted little time in reshaping Twitter after taking over the top job from in late November. The following month, Michael Montano and Dantley Davis, the former engineering and design heads, in service of “setting Twitter up to hit its goals.”