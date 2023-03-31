Twitter’s recommendation algorithm is now on GitHub

Nearly a year after he first the idea of making Twitter’s recommendation algorithm public, the company has posted the source code for its recommendation algorithm . In a Twitter Space discussing the move, Elon Musk said he hoped users would be able to find potential “issues” in the code and help make it better.

“Our initial release of the so-called algorithm is going to be quite embarrassing and people are gonna find a lot of mistakes but we’re going to fix them very quickly,” Musk said.

Notably, the code released Friday only deals with how tweets are shown in Twitter’s “For You” feed. The company didn’t release the underlying code for its search algorithm or how content is displayed on other parts of Twitter, though Musk said the company would “for sure” open-source the search algorithm as well.

In a outlining how Twitter’s recommendations work, the company explained the various steps of the algorithm, including ranking and filtering. But Twitter users have already been finding interesting details in the code itself. For example, Jane Manchun Wong noted that “Twitter’s algorithm specifically labels whether the Tweet author is Elon Musk.” That may offer yet for why Musk’s tweets appear so often. Wong also noted that the algorithm has labels indicating whether the tweet author is a “power user” as well as whether they are a Republican or Democrat.

When asked about that aspect of the algorithm in the Twitter Space, Musk said “I agree that shouldn’t be there … it definitely shouldn’t be dividing people into Republicans and Democrats, that makes no sense.” A Twitter engineer followed up saying “it’s actually not too important.”

Developing…