Twitter’s new gray ‘official’ checks are rolling out to some high-profile accounts

Several celebrity and publisher accounts now have a gray “official” checkmark — in addition to the blue verified badge. News outlets, including Reuters, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone, are now double-badged, in addition to public figures, politicians, and other official brand accounts. Our @The Hamden Journal handle is one of the accounts marked official, as of this writing, while Twitter’s reluctant new owner Elon Musk, is not.

When Elon Musk announced that a Twitter Blue subscription would include a blue check for paying users, there were concerns about how people would distinguish between legitimate accounts and impersonations, which was the purpose of the blue check to begin with.