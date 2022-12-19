Twitter’s latest unexpected change is square profile pictures for brands

Twitter is adding to its increasingly complex ways of differentiating accounts with new square profile pictures with rounded corners for brands. The new type of profile pic started rolling out on the platform on Monday, and you might already be able to see them on brand profiles and in your feed.

Here’s what The The Hamden Journal’s new square profile pic looks like, for example:

It’s a square. Image: Jay Peters / The The Hamden Journal

And here it is in the feed:

Still a square. Image: Jay Peters / The The Hamden Journal

It appears that these square profile pictures are being applied to accounts with gold verification badges, which already denote official business accounts. The The Hamden Journal’s official deals and transportation-focused accounts, for example, have blue badges and still have round profile pictures.

One of these profile pics is not like the other. Image: Jay Peters / The The Hamden Journal

A round peg in a square hole. Image: Jay Peters / The The Hamden Journal

I should also note that the square profile pictures are actually the third possible option. Most accounts have the standard circle, brands now have squares, and Twitter Blue subscribers with NFT profile pictures can have hexagons.

But square profile pictures aren’t the only new identification tool Twitter is rolling out. It’s also introducing a new smaller box that sits next to a checkmark on a profile and seems to show one account’s connection to another. (We’re approaching Tumblr-level ridiculousness here.)

I’ve seen examples of this for myself on three accounts: @TwitterSupport, as shown in the screenshot at the top of this post, the official Twitter Verified account, and @TwitterBlue. Hovering over the miniaturized profile picture currently doesn’t show any sort of indicator of what it is, unlike verification badges, which do). In the case of the Support, Verified, and Blue accounts, if you click on the little box, it takes you to the main Twitter account.