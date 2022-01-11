Twitter’s Explore tab will begin hiding blocked and muted accounts

says it’s doing more to make sure you don’t see anything from accounts you have or , as well as any . It’s working on updates to hide those keywords and accounts across more areas of the platform.

On the web and the iOS and Android apps, you should no longer see events from muted and blocked accounts in the Explore tab or the What’s Happening sidebar. Nor should they appear in emails from the platform or events-based notifications.

This is a welcome, long-overdue change that should give users more control over what they see on the platform, since they’ll have extra assurance that accounts they don’t want to hear from won’t pop up outside of the timeline. It should also help folks to avoid spoilers in the sidebar if they mute the name of a show or game. Given the wording of the tweets about this update, it seems Twitter is looking at more ways of blotting out tweets from muted and blocked accounts and keywords.

Twitter has tested or rolled out other features to prevent harassment in recent months. It experimented with a Safety Mode that automatically and temporarily blocks accounts that “may use harmful language or send repetitive, uninvited replies.” In October, it added a way to remove an unwanted follower without having to block them first.