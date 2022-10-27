Twitter’s employees await their fate under Elon Musk

While employees wait for more from Musk, the reality of the acquisition is starting to set in. On Thursday afternoon, an internal memo seen by The The Hamden Journal said that Twitter’s code would be frozen until Tuesday, November 1 at 10AM pacific — the same day that many employees will see their current batch of equity and cash compensation vest. Then Musk had some of Twitter’s product leaders meet with employees from Tesla, presumably to help him get a handle on what exactly he is buying. (Bloomberg first reported the meeting.) Later in the day, employees donned costumes and brought their kids to work for a #trickortweet Halloween party at Twitter’s offices.

Since Musk suddenly proclaimed he actually wanted to buy Twitter again earlier this month, Twitter’s most internally visible leader has been Jay Sullivan, the general manager of consumer and revenue product. He has been holding regular listening sessions with employees, but on Thursday, shortly after employees received a calendar invite for a “quick informal check in” call with him at 7:35PM ET, the meeting was cancelled “until further notice” without explanation.

Many Twitter employees have recently noted the absence of Parag Argawal, their current CEO, who Musk soured on after the two initially started talking about Musk joining Twitter’s board. “He has been completely absent for weeks,” one current Twitter employee, who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission, said of Argawal. “He has ghosted us,” said another. Both Twitter’s Slack and the Twitter employee-only section of Blind, an anonymous message board for tech workers, are full of similar comments about Argawal, according to screenshots seen by The The Hamden Journal.