Twitter’s CEO says employees can return to the office starting March 15th

Twitter will be fully re-opening its offices and bringing back business travel starting on March 15th, according to a post written by CEO Parag Agrawal. In his note (see the full text below), Agrawal reiterates the policy put into place by former Twitter lead Jack Dorsey, saying that employees will be allowed to work remotely full-time if that’s what they’re comfortable with.

While Agrawal says that he wants Twitter employees to work wherever they “feel most productive and creative” and that the company is committed to “truly flexible work,” his statement does lean a lot on the benefits of office work. It mentions how difficult distributed work is while also saying that “office visits, team meetings, and events all bring that culture to life in such a powerful way.”

Twitter is going for a hybrid remote work approach rather than a full embrace

This implies that Twitter’s remote work culture won’t quite be the same as a company like Dropbox, which announced in 2020 that it was going “virtual first.” To Dropbox, that means that remote work is the default, and offices are more like co-working spaces where employees can choose to hold meetings instead of places to work individually.

While Twitter does seem to be expressing some preference in its messaging, its policies are still looser than what some other tech companies have announced. Amazon, for instance, is leaving work-from-home policy decisions for its corporate workers up to individual teams rather than individual employees. Google and Microsoft have said they’ll be testing out hybrid policies where employees will come to the office some, but not all, days.

Here’s Agrawal’s full note to employees: