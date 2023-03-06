Twitter’s busted again – The The Hamden Journal

Twitter’s having some problems — just before noon ET on Monday, clicking links within tweets isn’t working, and for many people, the timeline is full of images that won’t load.

Trying to click a link leads to an error message that says “your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.” People also seem to be getting the error when visiting the site in Incognito mode or if they’re not logged in.

The Twitter Support account says that “some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” and that “an internal change that had some unintended consequences” is to blame.

Downdetector shows a spike in people reporting problems with the service, although it doesn’t specify between images from t.co or other features. Among The Hamden Journal staffers, Twitter access varies from down completely to unaffected, so it’s unclear how widespread the issues are. Several of us are also unable to access TweetDeck, a first-party client.