Twitter’s bookmark counter is a new way to convince yourself tweeting is worth your time

If you take pride in people bookmarking your social media posts, Twitter is ready to feed your ego. The social network has added a bookmark counter to its iOS app. Similar to the counts for likes, quotes and retweets, you’ll know just how many people saved a given tweet for later reference. The company hasn’t mentioned when the feature might come to Android or the web.

Twitter stresses that bookmarks are still private. Users may know if their tweets are popular, but they won’t know just who bookmarked a given post.

We love Bookmarks for saving Tweets to revisit later. Starting today on iOS, you’ll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 16, 2023

This counter isn’t just useful for bragging rights, of course. If you’re a creator or run a company’s Twitter account, the tally could show whether or not followers find your posts useful. That, in turn, may help you refine content to reach a wider audience.

The addition comes after a handful of upgrades to Twitter, such as alerts about community misinformation notes. However, the service has lately been dominated by concerns about a string of outages and a paywall for text-based two-factor authentication. However useful the bookmark counter may be, it’s not going to garner as much attention as it might have in the past.