Twitter will label ‘hateful’ tweets when it restricts them

An example of the label you might see. | Image: Twitter

Twitter is introducing new labels it will show on tweets the company limits for breaking its rules. The company occasionally restricts tweets that violate its policies by making them harder to find or visible to fewer people, and these new labels will make those actions more clear.

The new labels will first appear on tweets that violate Twitter’s Hateful Conduct policy, according to a blog post from the company. “Restricting the reach of Tweets, also known as visibility filtering, is one of our existing enforcement actions that allows us to move beyond the binary ‘leave up versus take down’ approach to content moderation,” Twitter wrote. “However, like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we’ve taken…

