Twitter tests in-app ‘shops’ for brands and businesses

Twitter is launching another experimental shopping feature, with in-app storefronts for brands and businesses.

The feature, called Twitter Shops, builds on the “shop module” it launched last summer. But while the shop module only allows companies to showcase a handful of products on their profile page, the latest update gives the stores a dedicated, full-screen space for up to 50 items. A handful of businesses have already enabled the shops, though the features are currently available to “hundreds” of brands, according to Twitter. The shops are only viewable for US Twitter users who use the app in English for now.

Twitter

While Twitter is billing the feature as an “experiment,” the company has hinted that it has much bigger ambitions in the space. The company said at its most recent analyst day presentation that it sees e-commerce as a major opportunity. Shopping also ties in nicely with Twitter’s recent embrace of monetization features for creators, and the company has piloted shopping features in livestreams.

Updated with more details about how many businesses have access to shops.