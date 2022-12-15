Twitter suspends journalists who cover the social network and Elon Musk

Several journalists across various publications have found themselves unable to access their Twitter accounts tonight. They’ve been suspended on the website, and according to NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins, one thing they had in common was that they covered the social network and Elon Musk, who once described himself as a “free speech absolutist.” Collins listed the suspended journalists’ accounts on a Twitter thread, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan whose last tweets included his interview with Jack Sweeney, the college student who ran the @ElonJet account.

The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell has been suspended following a tweet about how Twitter suspended Mastodon, its rival social network that’s been gaining popularity since Musk took over. The New York Times’ Ryan Mac lost access to his account after talking about Sweeney and Twitter’s policy changes following @ElonJet’s suspension. Mashable’s Matt Binder also found himself suspended after retweeting a post doubting Musk’s claim that he and his son were followed by a “crazy stalker” and another about how Twitter’s new head of trust and safety invited a QAnon-adjacent group to discuss a partnership.

Developing…