Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet

A account that tracked the flights of private jet is no more. The company has permanently suspended @ElonJet, as Jack Sweeney, a college student who ran the account, .
Sweeney used publicly available flight data to operate @ElonJet and accounts that track flights of other public figures. Over the weekend, Sweeney screenshots provided by a Twitter employee indicated that the company limited the reach of @ElonJet. On Monday, Sweeney said it seemed there were on the account, but Twitter has since dropped the banhammer.
In January, a few months before Musk announced a deal to buy Twitter, . Sweeney rejected the overture, instead asking for $50,000. As notes, @ElonJet had more than half a million followers. Sweeney also runs a version of the bot .
Self-proclaimed free speech absolutist Musk, who has since taking over the company, that he would not ban @ElonJet, despite claiming the account “is a direct personal safety risk.” It’s unclear whether Musk himself reversed course or one of his employees made the call to suspend @ElonJet. Twitter no longer has a communications department that can be reached for comment.
