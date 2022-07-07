Twitter has started testing a new CoTweets feature this week with users of the social network. The CoTweets feature allows two accounts to co-author a tweet and both be tagged in a single tweet. Twitter has confirmed to The The Hamden Journal that this new feature is now live for some users for a limited amount of time after the company started experimenting with the idea earlier this year.

“We’re continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter,” explains Twitter spokesperson Joseph J. Nuñez in a statement to The The Hamden Journal. “We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.”

Several Twitter users have been testing the CoTweets feature today, and the experience allows a main tweet author to invite someone else to be tagged in the tweet and discuss the contents over DM. The second account needs to approve the co-authored tweet, and the resulting tweet shows it’s co-authored by two people, but replies appear to only be directed toward the main author of the tweet. There are some examples below, but you may need to visit the tweets directly, as Twitter’s embed feature hasn’t been updated to support CoTweets yet.

This is a CoTweet from me and Emma — Kelly Vaughn (@kvlly) July 7, 2022

so many possibilities! what can you do? — Ian Coldwater (@IanColdwater) July 7, 2022

Instagram has offered a similar co-author feature on its service since last year, and it’s reasonable to assume that influencers and brands will be quick to use a Twitter feature like this one. I can’t wait to see how Wendy’s, the burger joint that’s always going viral, uses CoTweets to roast its next Twitter victim.