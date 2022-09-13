Twitter shareholders approve $44 billion Elon Musk buyout

The Twitter logo. | Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Twitter’s shareholders have voted to approve a proposed $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk.

Reports yesterday suggested that a wide margin of approval was expected for the vote, with the required majority reportedly locked before the Tuesday meeting. On a call, Twitter confirmed that a preliminary count shows it has enough votes to approve the deal.

Musk proposed a buyout of Twitter in April. Twitter has encouraged investors to accept it since then, even as Musk has filed numerous requests to terminate the agreement. Today’s vote lets Twitter continue with a lawsuit intended to make Musk close the acquisition.

The approval means that Musk and Twitter will proceed to an October trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Musk is set to…

