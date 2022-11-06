Twitter reportedly asks some laid-off staff to return

Mere days after cutting its workforce in half, Twitter is asking some employees to return, . Citing two sources within the company, the outlet reports management at Twitter has come to the realization it either let some workers off by accident or without realizing their experience was essential to building the features Elon Musk wants to bring to the platform.

From Twitter Slack: “sorry to @- everybody on the weekend but I wanted to pass along that we have the opportunity to ask folks that were left off if they will come back. I need to put together names and rationales by 4PM PST Sunday. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 6, 2022

Twitter did not immediately respond to The Hamden Journal’s request for comment. Platformer’s Casey Newton was the on the company’s plan, sharing messages from one of its internal Slack channels. One post suggests the company is in need of Android and iOS developers.

A decision to bring back some employees would cap off a chaotic weekend at Twitter. The company began Friday by laying off approximately 3,800 employees, a move that gutted teams across the company, including those responsible for developing new . On Saturday, the company began briefly rolling out its new . One day later, the company reportedly made the decision to delay the release of that feature until after the .