Twitter replaces ‘Super Follows’ with ‘Subscriptions’

Twitter creators who want to make money on the platform will now turn to Subscriptions, not Super Follows, in announced by Elon Musk. Twitter originally introduced Super Follows as a way for creators to charge for exclusive tweets. Now, subscriptions also include long-form content (thanks to those tweets) as well as “hours long videos,” according to Musk.

But the details of the program seem to be largely unchanged from Super Follows. Creators can charge $2.00, $4.99 or $9.99 a month, with exclusive content including subscriber-only chats in Twitter Spaces, as well as special badges for paid subscribers. Interestingly, as The Verge, , a says that “we hope to include newsletters and other Twitter features as potential bonus content.” That’s notable given Musk’s with Substack as well as because he Revue, the newsletter platform Twitter acquired in 2021, soon after taking over as CEO.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor). After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

Super Follows never seemed to gain much traction, even before Musk took over Twitter. Now, it seems he’s trying to lure creators with more favorable terms, at least initially. He said that Twitter would not be taking an additional cut of creators’ earnings from Subscriptions “for the next 12 months.” Instead, creators can expect 70 percent of their earnings from mobile and about 92 percent from web-based subscriptions, which should account for all revenue after app store and payment processing fees. “We will also help promote your work,” Musk said, though he didn’t elaborate on what that would entail.