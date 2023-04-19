Twitter promises it’s really, actually removing legacy blue checks very soon

Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Twitter reiterated today that it’s going to remove legacy verified checkmarks tomorrow, April 20th. Yes, that does mean Elon Musk’s Twitter intends to remove the last vestiges of what he once deemed the “lords & peasants system” on 4/20, ha ha.

The thing is, I won’t believe Twitter until it actually happens. The company originally said that it would “begin” removing checkmarks on April 1st, but as far as I know, that hasn’t taken place. (Well, outside of Twitter removing The New York Times’ verified checkmark after the publication said it wouldn’t pay the reportedly high fees for organizational accounts, but it seems like Musk made sure that happened.)

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on…

Continue reading…