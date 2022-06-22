Twitter makes it easy for Shopify merchants to highlight their products

Twitter has teamed up with Shopify to give merchants in the US an easy way to use the social network to grow their business. Merchants can now add a Twitter sales channel app to their Shopify admin dashboard to access a manager where they can see the social network’s shopping tools and features. That sales channel automatically and regularly syncs with Shopify merchants’ catalogs, so users won’t have to worry about updating product information on multiple platforms.

That will make it easier for merchants to showcase their products through Twitter’s Shop Spotlight, which is a dedicated space at the top of a profile that can display up to five items. Visitors to a merchant’s account will be able to scroll through those carousel of products to purchase them without having to leave Twitter. Merchants can also choose to highlight a bigger collection of goods through Twitter’s in-app shops, which can list up to 50 handpicked items. Both features used to be on beta testing, but they’re now available to all merchants in the US. Those who want to see what the Shopify integration looks like on Twitter may want to check out Trixie Cosmetics, which is one of the first users to take advantage of Twitter sales channel app on Shopify.

Amir Kabbara, Director of Product at Shopify, said:

“Reaching potential customers where they are is critical to the success of Shopify merchants. Twitter is where conversations happen, and the connection between conversations and commerce is vital. Our partnership with Twitter, and the launch of the Twitter sales channel, will let merchants seamlessly bring commerce to the conversations they’re already having on the platform.” – Amir Kabbara, Director of Product at Shopify.”

In addition to its team-up with Twitter, Shopify has announced other new features and products at its first semi-annual showcase called Editions. One of its upcoming offerings is the ability to accept customer payments right from an iPhone using Shopify’s Point of Sale. The company has built PoS hardware merchants can attach to their iPhone, and merchants in the US will even have access to the new Tap to Pay on iPhone feature.