Twitter loses execs leading trust and safety, ad sales

Two other top Twitter executives are leaving the company. Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, and Robin Wheeler, the head of ad sales, are both out. First reported by Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer and Casey Newton, the news was confirmed to The The Hamden Journal’s Alex Heath by two people familiar with the matter. The two executives resigned, according to Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner.

Both leaders had taken public-facing roles in these still-early days of Elon Musk’s Twitter ownership. Roth has repeatedly posted on Twitter to try and assuage user fears about falling moderation under Musk’s regime and despite the company’s recent mass layoffs. Wheeler directed a Twitter Space meeting this week with Musk to try and calm advertisers concerned about the future of the platform.

Roth and Wheeler are just the latest execs to leave as Elon continues to put his stamp on the social media platform. Shortly after taking over the company near the end of October, Musk ousted former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Neg Segal, former policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett. Chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, chief information security officer Lea Kissner, and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty all resigned as well. The former SVP of finance resigned on Wednesday.