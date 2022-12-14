Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter platform it bought last year

One day after Jack Dorsey took to Revue to share his thoughts on the Twitter Files, the company announced it would shut down the newsletter platform early next year. “From January 12th, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account,” Revue said on Wednesday. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted.”

Twitter bought Revue at the start of 2021. At the time, the company argued the acquisition was a natural expansion of its platform. And for a while, it had a point since paid newsletters were all the rage last year. Following the purchase, Twitter moved to quickly integrate the two platforms closer together. At first, the company added Revue signup buttons to Twitter profiles. A month later, it rolled out a feature that allowed users to sign up for Revue newsletters directly from tweets.

But all of that was before Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the newsletter goldrush died out. The billionaire has said one of his goals for Twitter has been to simplify the app. To that end, a handful of features, including Moments and “tweeted from” labels, have been put on the chopping block in recent weeks. So it’s not surprising to see Revue get discontinued as well.

If you use Revue to run a paid newsletter, on December 20th Twitter will set all paid subscriptions to cancel at the end of their billing cycle. “This is to prevent your subscribers being charged for Revue content after the point where it is no longer possible to send newsletters from Revue.”