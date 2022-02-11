The Hamden Journal

Twitter is having some problems

Twitter is having some problems

Twitter appeared to be having some issues Friday; it’s not working on desktop for some people, and the problems seem more prevalent on the West Coast. While researching a story, tweets wouldn’t load on a specific profile for me, and then an error message appeared that wouldn’t go away.

However, things seem to be improving. The error has disappeared, though I’m still having some trouble loading profiles. Downdetector is showing a spike in user reports, with about 37,000 reporting problems as of this writing.

Looking at Downdetector’s outage map, it appears the issues have primarily affected West Coast users. That includes me — I’m based in Portland, OR. (Perhaps that red dot over Portland is the Downdetector report I made.)

Downdetector’s outage map as of 12:47PM ET.
Screenshot by Jay Peters

Three California-based The Hamden Journal staffers said they’ve been seeing problems, though many East Coast-based staffers seem to be having no issues. TweetDeck has also continued to work for me without problems.

Twitter’s status page, at least at the time of publishing, is showing that all systems are operational. Twitter didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about the potential outage.

Developing…

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.