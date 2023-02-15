Twitter is back after struggling on a random Wednesday

Twitter is back after an outage for many on Wednesday. The full extent of the issues was unclear, but the problems were centered on the iOS app. If I tried to refresh my “For you” feed, for example, I got a message that says “tweets aren’t loading right now.” My “Following” feed loaded once but showed the same error message later.
“Pardon the interruption!” Twitter’s support account tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now.”
User reports peaked at more than 8,000 on Downdetector. I also saw a lot of posts on Twitter asking if the service is down, indicating it wasn’t a total meltdown, I didn’t run into any issues with Twitter in my Chrome browser.
Update February 15th, 4:26PM ET: Added Twitter’s confirmation that things are back to normal.