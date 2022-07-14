Twitter is back after a major outage

Twitter went down for around 40 minutes this morning, in a major outage for the social network. Issues started with the service at around 8:05AM ET, with many users reporting “over capacity” error messages, and even errors saying “this page is down.” The issues affected Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

Downdetector had thousands of reports of issues with Twitter, but Twitter’s own status page claimed “all systems operational.” While the main Twitter.com domain loaded, many users weren’t able to log into the service or access tweets. Twitter started to come back to life at around 8:40AM ET, with many able to tweet and access the service again.

At 9:10AM ET Twitter tweeted, “we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.” It appeared that most people were already connecting again, and Twitter has confirmed a full resolution as of 12:37PM ET, citing an unspecified problem with internal systems.

And we’re back! We had some trouble with our internal systems that impacted many of you globally. Twitter should be up and running as expected — sorry for the interruption. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

This is the first major Twitter outage since a series of problems for the social network in February. Twitter was down twice in a week in February, with users unable to access the service in parts of the US due to a “technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting.”

These latest Twitter service issues come just days after the social network filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. Musk is trying to exit a $44 billion acquisition deal based on claims Twitter has failed to satisfy requests for information on bot and spam activity on the platform.

Update July 14th, 8:55AM ET: Article updated to note that Twitter seems to be coming back online for many.

Update July 14th, 9:05AM ET: Twitter is now back online.

Update July 14th, 9:27AM ET: Added Twitter response.

Update July 14th, 12:49PM ET: Noted Twitter’s all-clear update.