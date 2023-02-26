Twitter has reportedly laid off product manager Esther Crawford

For at least the fourth time since he said the company was done with layoffs, Elon Musk is reportedly cutting more of Twitter’s workforce. According to The Information, the social media website laid off “dozens” of employees on Saturday evening. The outlet put the number of affected staffers at approximately 50, a number Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer later said was likely much higher.

“Hearing that the Twitter layoffs last night were well above 50 and hit multiple departments including engineering,” Schiffer tweeted on Saturday, subsequently adding that product manager Esther Crawford was among those Twitter let go on over the weekend. Crawford’s departure is notable for a few reasons. Outside of Musk himself, she was one of the most recognizable faces at “Twitter 2.0.” She led the company’s Twitter Blue redesign and oversaw work on its upcoming payments platform. At one point, she even shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor of Twitter’s office.

Look, you’re gonna feel pretty silly about this once you get canned with 0 severance. — [email protected] on mastodon (@moonpolysoft) November 2, 2022

The company’s latest cuts claimed at least one other prominent employee. On Saturday morning, Revue founder Martijn de Kuijper tweeted he was among those who had lost their job. “Waking up to find I’ve been locked out of my email,” he said. “Looks like I’m let go.” Twitter shut down Revue at the start of this year. Musk did not address the cuts on Twitter. “Hope you have a good Sunday,” he tweeted early Sunday afternoon. “First day of the rest of your life.” Since his takeover of the company last year, it’s believed Twitter has cut more than 80 percent of its full-time staff. As of January, the company’s daily revenue was reportedly down 40 percent year-over-year.